PERL.eco Price Hits $0.0210 (PERL)

PERL.eco (PERL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. PERL.eco has a total market cap of $10.29 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of PERL.eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PERL.eco has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One PERL.eco coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,310.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004135 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002517 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00134229 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033468 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00080955 BTC.
About PERL.eco
PERL.eco is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2019. PERL.eco’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. PERL.eco’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork.
Buying and Selling PERL.eco
