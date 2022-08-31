Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

PWP stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $61,248.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,152.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1,846.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

