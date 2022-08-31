Peony Trading Down 23% This Week (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, Peony has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $5.68 million and $2,222.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00031002 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 330,202,993 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

