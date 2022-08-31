Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Penns Woods Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.48. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Penns Woods Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PWOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

