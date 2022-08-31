Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.13.

PEGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Pegasystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.95. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $142.55.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -2.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,283,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,778,000 after purchasing an additional 212,729 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 24.1% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,442,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,839,000 after purchasing an additional 473,622 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,608,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,706,000 after purchasing an additional 112,949 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,494,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,567,000 after acquiring an additional 83,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also

