Peak Asset Management LLC Buys 1,920 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 581,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000.

BCX stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

