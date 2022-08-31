PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of PayPal worth $1,493,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,266,200. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

