Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank lifted its position in Paychex by 31.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Paychex by 15.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 1.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

Paychex Stock Performance

In other news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.15. 6,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

