PAYCENT (PYN) Market Capitalization Tops $6,335.43

PAYCENT (PYN) traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $6,335.43 and approximately $55.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,219.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00135261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00033349 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00080823 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAYCENT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

