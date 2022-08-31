Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.53

Shares of Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 2500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pasofino Gold from C$2.20 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Pasofino Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$21.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.79.

About Pasofino Gold

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

Featured Articles

