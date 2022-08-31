Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Park City Group Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.14. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
