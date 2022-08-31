Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.14. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

About Park City Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,099,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 26,683 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.