Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 68,980 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68,980 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $72,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $542,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $291.00. 73,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

