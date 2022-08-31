Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 170.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,318,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 830,506 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $61,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 578,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,178,798. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

