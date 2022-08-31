Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 112,536 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,536 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Public Storage worth $104,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 38.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,198,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.04. 8,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,947. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.33 and its 200 day moving average is $345.95. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.33.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

