Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $67.71 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865,266 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,083 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of HP worth $67,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of HP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of HP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,944,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 3.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Trading Down 7.4 %

NYSE HPQ traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $28.81. 815,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,272,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

