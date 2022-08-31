Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $58.27 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,603,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 404,171 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $58,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after buying an additional 662,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,293,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,603,000 after buying an additional 304,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,686,000 after buying an additional 102,185 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. 231,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,564,312. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

