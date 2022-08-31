Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $131.55 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 66,525 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $131,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $13,853,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $3,557,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 24,231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $4,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.33. 185,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,375,659. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $54.42 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $144.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.