Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,004,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,900 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.8% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pfizer worth $155,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Pfizer by 49.9% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.9 %

PFE traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $45.43. The company had a trading volume of 833,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,473,618. The company has a market cap of $254.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, August 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.