Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MetLife worth $54,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in MetLife by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MetLife Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.84. 78,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile



MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.



