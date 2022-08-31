Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,192 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $116,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE TGT traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.83. 108,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.87. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

