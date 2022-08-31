Pamela Kirby Acquires 1,800 Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) insider Pamela Kirby acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,924 ($35.33) per share, with a total value of £52,632 ($63,595.94).

Bunzl Stock Performance

BNZL stock traded down GBX 47 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,877 ($34.76). The company had a trading volume of 378,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 2,194.70. Bunzl plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,363 ($28.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,249 ($39.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,956.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,908.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNZL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.65) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,879.44 ($34.79).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

