PageGroup plc (OTC:MPGPY) Plans Dividend of $0.07

PageGroup plc (OTC:MPGPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
PageGroup Price Performance
Shares of PageGroup stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. PageGroup has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $15.00.
About PageGroup
