Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Shares Down 0.3%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.03. Approximately 729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the first quarter worth about $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 146,451 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.