Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

OXBR opened at $2.67 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

