Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Gap Down to $52.83

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.83, but opened at $51.04. Ovintiv shares last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 53,306 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.05.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Ovintiv by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.