Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,600 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 618,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 230.3 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.48. The stock had a trading volume of 593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.11. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $93.95 and a 52 week high of $163.00.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

