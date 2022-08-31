Orchid Price Down 7.6% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $71.91 million and $3.17 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,190.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00133929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021793 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.