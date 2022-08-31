Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a market cap of $197.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.12. Orange County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $42.61.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,726,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

