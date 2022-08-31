Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $156,466,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

