Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.43 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.72 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $154.18 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 32,840 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 107,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 375,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,558 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,400 shares of company stock worth $8,106,068 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.