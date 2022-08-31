Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.19-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$940.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.33 million. Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.06 EPS.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPRT opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

OPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.