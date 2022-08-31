Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Cowen

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 116.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Opera Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OPRA opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $557.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.13. Opera has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Get Opera alerts:

Institutional Trading of Opera

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Opera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Opera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Opera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.