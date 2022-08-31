Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Opera had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. Opera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

OPRA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. 171,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,939. The company has a market cap of $557.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. Opera has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

OPRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Opera from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Opera by 200.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opera by 36.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

