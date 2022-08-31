OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

