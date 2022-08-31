OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,239 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 34,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 406,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,628 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 2.0 %

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

TLK stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $33.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.811 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.99%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

(Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.