OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,417,000 after purchasing an additional 253,350 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,766.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 198,673 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,867,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 2,245.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 115,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 110,452 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 170,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR opened at $218.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $245.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,465.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,724. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

