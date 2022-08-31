OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,906 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,335 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,912,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,301,000 after buying an additional 5,093,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,258,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,198,000 after buying an additional 9,873,053 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 26,069,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,353,000 after buying an additional 17,840,816 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,093,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,621,000 after buying an additional 7,136,895 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,249,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,559,000 after buying an additional 4,378,990 shares during the period. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.25%.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

