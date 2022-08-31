One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.31

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

One Liberty Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $511.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,930,000 after buying an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,355,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 356,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

