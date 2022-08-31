ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.57–$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.33 million. ON24 also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

ON24 Price Performance

ON24 stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. 17,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. ON24 has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $23.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $25,833.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,329.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $25,833.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,329.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 212,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $87,995. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 171.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $276,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON24 by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ON24 by 69.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

