Omni Event Management Ltd Sells 4,066 Shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU)

Omni Event Management Ltd lowered its position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHNAU. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,867,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,586,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,842,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,034,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,972,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

VHNAU stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

