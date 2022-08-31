Omni Event Management Ltd Sells 1,757 Shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ)

Omni Event Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings in Evo Acquisition were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVOJ. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 548,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 181,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 166,650 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000.

EVOJ opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

