Omni Event Management Ltd Raises Position in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH)

Omni Event Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,163,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,813 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd owned 0.81% of UpHealth worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UpHealth by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 42,106 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. BRR OpCo LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000.

Shares of NYSE:UPH opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. UpHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UpHealth ( NYSE:UPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. UpHealth had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 204.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that UpHealth, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPH. Oppenheimer cut their target price on UpHealth to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on UpHealth to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

