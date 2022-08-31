Omni Event Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 195,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 0.61% of Innovative International Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Innovative International Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

