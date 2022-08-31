Omni Event Management Ltd Invests $1.76 Million in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 177,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 0.82% of Finnovate Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNVT. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

FNVT opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

