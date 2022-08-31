Omni Event Management Ltd Buys Shares of 44,065 Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK)

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCK. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 190,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Trading Down 0.1 %

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Profile

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

