Omni Event Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 88,181 FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,952,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZING opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

