Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Down 5.6%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.09. 3,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 248,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 22.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

