Okabena Investment Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.6% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $87.86. 74,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,892,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.48.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

