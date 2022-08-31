Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 940 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 116,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,368 and sold 326,000 shares valued at $12,467,175. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. 90,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,447,079. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

