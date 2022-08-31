Okabena Investment Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $278,150,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OneMain by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,705,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,324,000 after purchasing an additional 164,628 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in OneMain by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,519,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,030,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,234,000 after purchasing an additional 297,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OneMain by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OMF traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $35.30. 19,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,368. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

OneMain Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

